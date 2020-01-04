$0.95 Earnings Per Share Expected for Citizens Financial Group Inc (NYSE:CFG) This Quarter

Analysts expect Citizens Financial Group Inc (NYSE:CFG) to report earnings of $0.95 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Citizens Financial Group’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.92 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.99. Citizens Financial Group reported earnings per share of $0.98 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 3.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, January 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Citizens Financial Group will report full-year earnings of $3.81 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.78 to $3.86. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $3.85 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.64 to $3.96. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Citizens Financial Group.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 18th. The bank reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.02. Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 22.29% and a return on equity of 8.85%. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.62 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.93 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CFG shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of Citizens Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Citizens Financial Group from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $42.00 to $39.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Citizens Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $32.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Monday, December 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Citizens Financial Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.06.

CFG traded down $0.84 during trading on Friday, reaching $39.91. 2,768,122 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,835,950. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.97. Citizens Financial Group has a 12-month low of $30.89 and a 12-month high of $40.92. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.19. The company has a market cap of $17.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.21, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.50.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 48,331 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,653,000 after acquiring an additional 3,648 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 893.1% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 4,802,971 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $169,881,000 after acquiring an additional 4,319,352 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 163.0% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 1,052,886 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $37,241,000 after acquiring an additional 652,584 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Citizens Financial Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $8,452,000. Finally, National Pension Service boosted its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 642,847 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $22,737,000 after acquiring an additional 32,782 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.71% of the company’s stock.

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association and Citizens Bank of Pennsylvania that provides retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

