$0.75 EPS Expected for CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) to post $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for CMS Energy’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.68 to $0.82. CMS Energy posted earnings per share of $0.40 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 87.5%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, January 30th.

On average, analysts expect that CMS Energy will report full year earnings of $2.49 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.48 to $2.50. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $2.68 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.67 to $2.68. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow CMS Energy.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.06. CMS Energy had a return on equity of 12.80% and a net margin of 9.03%. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.59 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have commented on CMS. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating on shares of CMS Energy in a research report on Monday, December 9th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of CMS Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of CMS Energy from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CMS Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on shares of CMS Energy from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. CMS Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.67.

NYSE:CMS traded up $0.60 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $62.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,074,769 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,391,951. CMS Energy has a 52-week low of $48.09 and a 52-week high of $65.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.06. The business’s 50-day moving average is $61.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.33. The company has a market capitalization of $17.52 billion, a PE ratio of 26.74, a PEG ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.06.

In other news, Director John G. Russell sold 5,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.46, for a total value of $349,776.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 195,711 shares in the company, valued at $12,224,109.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Dhenuvakonda Rao Venkat sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.74, for a total transaction of $47,055.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 32,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,032,776. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,690 shares of company stock valued at $1,651,360 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in CMS Energy during the first quarter worth $137,000. Commerce Bank purchased a new stake in shares of CMS Energy in the second quarter valued at $215,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in shares of CMS Energy by 0.7% in the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,033,811 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $117,778,000 after acquiring an additional 15,105 shares in the last quarter. BB&T Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of CMS Energy by 8.4% during the second quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 23,177 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,342,000 after acquiring an additional 1,798 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in shares of CMS Energy by 8.2% during the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 22,014 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,275,000 after acquiring an additional 1,668 shares during the last quarter. 92.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CMS Energy Company Profile

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates in three segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. The segment generates electricity through coal, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

