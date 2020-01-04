$0.58 Earnings Per Share Expected for Employers Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EIG) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Employers Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EIG) will announce $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Employers’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.35 and the highest is $0.80. Employers posted earnings per share of $1.31 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 55.7%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Employers will report full year earnings of $3.30 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.07 to $3.52. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $2.33 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.80 to $2.85. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Employers.

Employers (NYSE:EIG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.28. Employers had a net margin of 18.73% and a return on equity of 12.09%. The business had revenue of $198.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $203.58 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.98 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Employers from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Employers by 3.3% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 134,673 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,869,000 after buying an additional 4,329 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Employers by 39.9% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,551 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $373,000 after buying an additional 2,439 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Employers by 138.5% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 38,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,680,000 after buying an additional 22,384 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Employers by 3.7% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 122,751 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,349,000 after buying an additional 4,426 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Employers by 20.0% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 56,775 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,474,000 after buying an additional 9,472 shares in the last quarter. 79.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:EIG traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $42.35. 140,689 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 145,942. Employers has a 1 year low of $39.31 and a 1 year high of $47.45. The company has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.30 and a beta of 0.71. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $42.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.90.

About Employers

Employers Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the commercial property and casualty insurance industry primarily in the United States. It offers workers' compensation insurance to small businesses in low to medium hazard industries. The company markets its products through independent local, regional, and national agents and brokers; alternative distribution channels comprising its partners; and through national, regional, and local trade groups and associations, as well as directly to customers.

