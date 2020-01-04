$0.43 EPS Expected for Hanmi Financial Corp (NASDAQ:HAFC) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Hanmi Financial Corp (NASDAQ:HAFC) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.43 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Hanmi Financial’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.43 to $0.44. Hanmi Financial posted earnings per share of $0.46 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 6.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st.

On average, analysts expect that Hanmi Financial will report full-year earnings of $1.40 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.38 to $1.41. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $1.71 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.67 to $1.76. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Hanmi Financial.

Hanmi Financial (NASDAQ:HAFC) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 4th. The bank reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $50.72 million during the quarter. Hanmi Financial had a return on equity of 7.77% and a net margin of 14.93%.

HAFC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BidaskClub raised Hanmi Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. ValuEngine raised Hanmi Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.50.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Hanmi Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hanmi Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $205,000. Zebra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hanmi Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $221,000. Anderson Fisher LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hanmi Financial by 39.2% in the 2nd quarter. Anderson Fisher LLC now owns 11,334 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $252,000 after acquiring an additional 3,192 shares during the period. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of Hanmi Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $344,000. 88.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ HAFC traded down $0.26 on Friday, reaching $19.89. 106,742 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 114,224. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $19.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.68. The company has a market cap of $626.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.47 and a beta of 1.21. Hanmi Financial has a 12 month low of $17.01 and a 12 month high of $24.09.

About Hanmi Financial

Hanmi Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Hanmi Bank that provides business banking products and services in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including noninterest-bearing checking accounts, interest-bearing checking and savings accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

