$0.37 EPS Expected for Teck Resources Ltd (NYSE:TECK) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Teck Resources Ltd (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) to post earnings of $0.37 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Fifteen analysts have issued estimates for Teck Resources’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.50 and the lowest is $0.24. Teck Resources reported earnings per share of $0.65 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 43.1%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Teck Resources will report full-year earnings of $2.30 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.14 to $2.42. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $2.06 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.28 to $2.72. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Teck Resources.

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.31 billion. Teck Resources had a net margin of 13.28% and a return on equity of 8.07%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have recently commented on TECK. Clarkson Capital restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Teck Resources in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Teck Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday. B. Riley set a $39.00 price objective on shares of Teck Resources and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Teck Resources to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Barclays set a $33.00 target price on shares of Teck Resources and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.33.

NYSE TECK traded down $0.60 during trading on Monday, reaching $16.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,850,377 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,856,946. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.72 billion, a PE ratio of 5.39 and a beta of 1.45. Teck Resources has a 1-year low of $14.51 and a 1-year high of $25.75. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $16.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.97.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th were issued a dividend of $0.038 per share. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 12th. This is an increase from Teck Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. Teck Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.78%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kempen Capital Management N.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Teck Resources in the second quarter worth $53,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. grew its stake in Teck Resources by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 6,672 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 756 shares during the last quarter. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Teck Resources by 18.0% in the 2nd quarter. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC now owns 5,192 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 792 shares during the last quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Teck Resources by 19.8% in the 2nd quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 5,988 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 988 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Elkfork Partners LLC raised its holdings in Teck Resources by 18.0% in the 2nd quarter. Elkfork Partners LLC now owns 6,608 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 1,008 shares during the period. 52.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Teck Resources Company Profile

Teck Resources Limited researches, explores for, develops, and produces natural resources in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Steelmaking, Coal, Copper, Zinc, Energy, and Corporate. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead concentrates.

