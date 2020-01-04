-$0.30 Earnings Per Share Expected for Guardant Health Inc (NASDAQ:GH) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Guardant Health Inc (NASDAQ:GH) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.30) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Guardant Health’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.34) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.28). Guardant Health also reported earnings per share of ($0.30) in the same quarter last year. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, March 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Guardant Health will report full year earnings of ($0.88) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.96) to ($0.84). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($1.18) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.55) to ($0.67). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Guardant Health.

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.25. Guardant Health had a negative return on equity of 11.70% and a negative net margin of 40.99%. The company had revenue of $60.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.94) EPS. Guardant Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 180.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

GH has been the topic of several recent research reports. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Guardant Health in a report on Friday, November 8th. ValuEngine lowered Guardant Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Guardant Health from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $84.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Guardant Health in a report on Friday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.60.

Shares of NASDAQ:GH traded down $1.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $78.37. 463,394 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 559,787. Guardant Health has a 1-year low of $34.00 and a 1-year high of $112.21. The company has a market capitalization of $7.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.99 and a beta of 0.18. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.86.

In other Guardant Health news, insider Richard B. Lanman sold 5,764 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.99, for a total value of $391,894.36. Also, COO Amirali Talasaz sold 1,310 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.34, for a total value of $103,935.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 72,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,737,948.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 204,968 shares of company stock worth $16,146,506. 13.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Guardant Health by 43.5% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 127,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,144,000 after purchasing an additional 38,671 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc boosted its stake in Guardant Health by 37.1% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 7,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $488,000 after purchasing an additional 2,066 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in Guardant Health by 386.0% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 18,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,197,000 after purchasing an additional 14,893 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Guardant Health in the third quarter worth $1,853,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in Guardant Health by 2.4% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 35,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,235,000 after purchasing an additional 837 shares in the last quarter. 78.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Guardant Health Company Profile

Guardant Health, Inc, a precision oncology company, provides blood tests, data sets, and analytics in the United States and internationally. The company offers liquid biopsy tests for advanced stage cancer, such as Guardant360, a molecular diagnostic test that measures various cancer-related genes; and GuardantOMNI, a broader gene panel, including genes associated with homologous recombination repair deficiency and biomarkers for immuno-oncology applications.

