$0.27 EPS Expected for Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) will announce $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have made estimates for Physicians Realty Trust’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.27 to $0.28. Physicians Realty Trust also posted earnings of $0.27 per share during the same quarter last year. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, February 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Physicians Realty Trust will report full year earnings of $1.00 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.99 to $1.01. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $1.09 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.06 to $1.12. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Physicians Realty Trust.

Get Physicians Realty Trust alerts:

Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.18). Physicians Realty Trust had a net margin of 10.61% and a return on equity of 1.79%. The firm had revenue of $107.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $105.01 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.28 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on DOC shares. Bank of America started coverage on Physicians Realty Trust in a report on Monday, October 14th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Physicians Realty Trust from $19.00 to $17.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Physicians Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut Physicians Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Physicians Realty Trust in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Physicians Realty Trust has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.34.

In other news, CEO John T. Thomas sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.60, for a total transaction of $93,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jeffrey Theiler bought 4,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $18.19 per share, for a total transaction of $75,488.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders bought 10,253 shares of company stock valued at $187,926 and sold 15,000 shares valued at $280,500. Company insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Physicians Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 47.2% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,874 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 601 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 529.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,888 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,588 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Physicians Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Physicians Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $73,000. 90.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Physicians Realty Trust stock traded up $0.37 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $18.62. 926,014 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,361,612. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.87. Physicians Realty Trust has a 12-month low of $15.58 and a 12-month high of $19.34. The firm has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a PE ratio of 17.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.31 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 3rd will be paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 2nd. Physicians Realty Trust’s payout ratio is presently 85.19%.

About Physicians Realty Trust

Physicians Realty Trust is a self-managed healthcare real estate company organized to acquire, selectively develop, own and manage healthcare properties that are leased to physicians, hospitals and healthcare delivery systems. The Company invests in real estate that is integral to providing high quality healthcare.

Featured Story: volatile stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Physicians Realty Trust (DOC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Physicians Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Physicians Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.