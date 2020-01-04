-$0.16 EPS Expected for Workiva Inc (NYSE:WK) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Workiva Inc (NYSE:WK) will report earnings of ($0.16) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Workiva’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.15) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.16). The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Workiva will report full-year earnings of ($0.27) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.29) to ($0.26). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($0.33) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.46) to ($0.05). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Workiva.

Workiva (NYSE:WK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The software maker reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.24. Workiva had a negative net margin of 14.02% and a negative return on equity of 208.31%. The company had revenue of $74.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.32 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.09) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

WK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Workiva from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Workiva in a research report on Monday, November 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Workiva from $46.00 to $42.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Workiva from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 16th. Finally, Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 target price on shares of Workiva in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.20.

Shares of NYSE:WK traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $43.20. The stock had a trading volume of 208,634 shares, compared to its average volume of 202,601. Workiva has a 1 year low of $35.43 and a 1 year high of $64.11. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $42.34 and its 200-day moving average is $48.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.48, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a current ratio of 2.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.45 and a beta of 0.96.

In related news, CAO Jill Klindt sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.05, for a total transaction of $504,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 28,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,181,184.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Eugene S. Katz sold 3,571 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.20, for a total transaction of $150,696.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 101,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,278,447. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 18.46% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in Workiva by 541.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 462 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the period. FTB Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Workiva by 130.4% during the 3rd quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 721 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Workiva during the 2nd quarter worth $52,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in Workiva during the 2nd quarter worth $151,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC acquired a new stake in Workiva during the 2nd quarter worth $215,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.16% of the company’s stock.

Workiva Inc provides cloud-based solutions for connected data, reporting, and compliance worldwide. The company offers Wdesk, a platform that provides data collection and linking, data integrations, controlled collaboration, granular permissions, process management, and full audit trail services; and Wdata, which includes data preparation tools, data connectors, and application programming interfaces that enable customers to create direct connections to their data.

