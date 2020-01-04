$0.13 Earnings Per Share Expected for Summit Materials Inc (NYSE:SUM) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Summit Materials Inc (NYSE:SUM) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.13 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Summit Materials’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.09 and the highest is $0.18. Summit Materials posted earnings of ($0.16) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 181.3%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Summit Materials will report full-year earnings of $0.43 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.42 to $0.45. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $0.90 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.65 to $1.14. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Summit Materials.

Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The construction company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.20). Summit Materials had a return on equity of 1.40% and a net margin of 0.20%. The business had revenue of $665.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $674.18 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share. Summit Materials’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on SUM shares. BNP Paribas started coverage on Summit Materials in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Goldman Sachs Group cut Summit Materials from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $28.00 target price on Summit Materials and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut Summit Materials from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on Summit Materials in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.00.

In other news, Director John Raymond Murphy sold 7,809 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.94, for a total value of $179,138.46. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $171,912.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Mikel Shane Evans sold 344,231 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.60, for a total value of $8,123,851.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $148,396.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 415,051 shares of company stock valued at $9,793,345 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Summit Materials by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,333,439 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $198,919,000 after acquiring an additional 39,750 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Summit Materials by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,663,421 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $147,520,000 after acquiring an additional 97,208 shares during the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Summit Materials by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 4,094,231 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $78,814,000 after acquiring an additional 391,037 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Summit Materials by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,735,230 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $43,408,000 after acquiring an additional 50,440 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Summit Materials by 55.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,535,741 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $48,813,000 after acquiring an additional 902,829 shares during the last quarter.

Summit Materials stock traded down $0.58 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $23.33. 529,953 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,283,166. Summit Materials has a 52-week low of $12.88 and a 52-week high of $25.22. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $23.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 2.34. The company has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 155.53 and a beta of 2.14.

Summit Materials Company Profile

Summit Materials, Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells construction materials and related downstream products for the public infrastructure, residential and nonresidential, and other markets. It operates in three segments: West, East, and Cement. The company's products include aggregates, cement, ready-mix concrete, asphalt paving mixes, and concrete products, as well as plastics components.

