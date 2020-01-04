-$0.09 EPS Expected for Titan International Inc (NYSE:TWI) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Titan International Inc (NYSE:TWI) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.09) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Titan International’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.09) and the highest is ($0.08). Titan International reported earnings per share of ($0.21) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 57.1%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Titan International will report full-year earnings of ($0.45) per share for the current year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $0.00 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.10) to $0.10. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Titan International.

Titan International (NYSE:TWI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The industrial products company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $345.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $369.33 million. Titan International had a negative net margin of 2.53% and a negative return on equity of 12.51%. Titan International’s revenue was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.04 EPS.

Shares of TWI traded up $0.01 on Monday, hitting $3.71. 265,607 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 378,223. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.25. Titan International has a one year low of $2.25 and a one year high of $7.25.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.005 per share. This represents a $0.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th. Titan International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.41%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Titan International by 47.6% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 12,016 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 3,876 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Titan International by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,452,259 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,928,000 after acquiring an additional 9,455 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Titan International during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Titan International by 22.9% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 66,712 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $180,000 after acquiring an additional 12,412 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Titan International by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 183,525 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $496,000 after acquiring an additional 14,345 shares during the last quarter. 83.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Titan International

Titan International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells wheels, tires, and undercarriage systems and components for off-highway vehicles in North America, Europe, Latin America, the Commonwealth of Independent States region, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Agricultural, Earthmoving/Construction, and Consumer.

