Zurich Insurance Group (OTCMKTS:ZURVY) Hits New 12-Month High at $41.31

Zurich Insurance Group AG (OTCMKTS:ZURVY)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $41.31 and last traded at $41.30, with a volume of 54496 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $41.00.

ZURVY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Zurich Insurance Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 25th. Societe Generale raised Zurich Insurance Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Zurich Insurance Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Barclays raised Zurich Insurance Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Zurich Insurance Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.00.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.51. The stock has a market cap of $61.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.65 and a beta of 0.65.

Zurich Insurance Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and related services in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through Property & Casualty Regions, Life Regions, Farmers, and Non-Core Businesses segments.

