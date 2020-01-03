Zscaler Inc (NASDAQ:ZS) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Zscaler Inc (NASDAQ:ZS) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the twenty-one analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have given a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $62.11.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Zscaler from $80.00 to $54.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Zscaler in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Piper Jaffray Companies restated a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of Zscaler in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. DA Davidson restated an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 target price on shares of Zscaler in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Zscaler from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $78.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 24th.

In related news, insider Robert Schlossman sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $100,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 94,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,748,300. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Karen Blasing sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.46, for a total transaction of $50,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $130,943.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,854 shares of company stock valued at $724,501 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 23.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Zscaler in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $148,614,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Zscaler by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,739,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,224,000 after purchasing an additional 655,847 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Zscaler by 53.8% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,257,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,442,000 after purchasing an additional 440,077 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in Zscaler by 19.5% in the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,453,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,057,000 after purchasing an additional 400,253 shares during the period. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Zscaler by 159.8% in the 2nd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 637,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,873,000 after purchasing an additional 392,200 shares during the period. 36.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:ZS traded up $0.83 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $47.33. The company had a trading volume of 1,375,104 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,169,715. The company has a market capitalization of $5.95 billion, a PE ratio of -394.42 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $47.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.70. Zscaler has a 52 week low of $38.27 and a 52 week high of $89.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.84.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 3rd. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $93.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.81 million. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 11.45% and a negative return on equity of 11.23%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.01 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Zscaler will post -0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zscaler Company Profile

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company's flagship services include Zscaler Internet Access solution that connect users to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service applications and Internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to internally managed applications, either hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

