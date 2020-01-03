Zetacoin (ZET) 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $9,492.00

Zetacoin (CURRENCY:ZET) traded up 2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on January 3rd. Zetacoin has a total market capitalization of $203,565.00 and approximately $9,492.00 worth of Zetacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Zetacoin has traded down 2% against the US dollar. One Zetacoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0012 or 0.00000016 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia, YoBit, Novaexchange and CoinEgg.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Zetacoin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7,331.80 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 13.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $222.66 or 0.03036798 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001711 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $43.14 or 0.00588330 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00006072 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00021285 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0181 or 0.00000245 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0383 or 0.00000520 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0191 or 0.00000260 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0314 or 0.00000427 BTC.

Zetacoin Coin Profile

Zetacoin (ZET) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 24th, 2013. Zetacoin’s total supply is 170,865,083 coins. The Reddit community for Zetacoin is /r/Zetacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Zetacoin’s official Twitter account is @zetacoins and its Facebook page is accessible here . Zetacoin’s official website is www.zetac.org

Zetacoin Coin Trading

Zetacoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinEgg, Cryptopia, YoBit and Novaexchange. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zetacoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zetacoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Zetacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Zetacoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zetacoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.