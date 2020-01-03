Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Marvell Technology Group (NASDAQ:MRVL) to “Hold”

Marvell Technology Group (NASDAQ:MRVL) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $29.00 target price on the semiconductor company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 8.01% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Marvell is benefiting from continued deal wins and strong demand from enterprise and datacentre markets. Key deal wins across various OEMs are positives. Strong growth in embedded processors, driven by higher 5G shipments, is a tailwind. The company’s recent acquisitions of Avera and Aquantia are expected to boost its top line. Further, the impending divestment of its Wi-Fi business to NXP Semiconductors will help Marvell focus on other high growth areas. Macroeconomic uncertainty and seasonal fall in demand for Wi-Fi products hurt the top line in the quarter. Weak revenues from the edge market due to soft demand from gaming and video surveillance markets was a dampener. Moreover, rapid migration from HDD to SSD in the PC market is a headwind. Shares have underperformed the industry in the past twelve months.”

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of Marvell Technology Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Marvell Technology Group from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Argus restated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Marvell Technology Group in a research note on Friday, December 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Marvell Technology Group from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of Marvell Technology Group in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.44.

Shares of NASDAQ:MRVL traded down $0.52 during trading on Friday, hitting $26.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,371,044 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,126,984. The company has a 50-day moving average of $25.94 and a 200-day moving average of $25.15. Marvell Technology Group has a 12 month low of $15.70 and a 12 month high of $28.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.88 and a quick ratio of 2.41. The firm has a market cap of $18.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.59, a P/E/G ratio of 12.43 and a beta of 1.19.

Marvell Technology Group (NASDAQ:MRVL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, December 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17. Marvell Technology Group had a negative net margin of 16.47% and a positive return on equity of 3.59%. The company had revenue of $662.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $660.94 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.33 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Marvell Technology Group will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total value of $2,800,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jean X. Hu sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.50, for a total transaction of $265,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 96,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,558,363. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 150,000 shares of company stock worth $4,096,950. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology Group by 296.0% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,497 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,119 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology Group by 41.3% in the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,712 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Marvell Technology Group in the second quarter valued at $50,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology Group by 433.9% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,755 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 2,239 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology Group by 1,031.1% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,760 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 2,516 shares in the last quarter. 95.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Marvell Technology Group Ltd. designs, develops, and markets analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a range of storage products, including hard disk drive (HDD) and solid-state drive controllers, as well as preamplifiers; supports a variety of host system interfaces consisting of serial attached SCSI (SAS), serial advanced technology attachment (SATA), peripheral component interconnect express, and non-volatile memory express; and develops software-enabled silicon solutions comprising SATA port multipliers, bridges, SATA, SAS, and non-volatile memory express redundant array of independent disks controllers and converged storage processors for enterprises, data centers, and cloud computing businesses.

