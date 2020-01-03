Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Avid Technology (NASDAQ:AVID) to “Hold”

Avid Technology (NASDAQ:AVID) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Avid Technology, Inc. develops, markets, sells and supports a wide range of software and systems for creating and manipulating digital media content. Digital media are media elements, whether video or audio or graphics, in which the image, sound or picture is recorded and stored as digital values, as opposed to analog signals. The company’s systems are designed to improve the productivity of video and film editors by enabling them to edit moving pictures and sound in a faster, easier, and more cost-effective manner than traditional analog tape-based systems. “

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on AVID. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of Avid Technology in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. BidaskClub cut shares of Avid Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 7th. B. Riley began coverage on shares of Avid Technology in a research note on Friday, November 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Avid Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Avid Technology currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.95.

Shares of NASDAQ:AVID traded up $0.08 on Friday, hitting $8.45. 230,305 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 195,302. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $8.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.70. Avid Technology has a one year low of $4.37 and a one year high of $10.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $360.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.42, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.96.

Avid Technology (NASDAQ:AVID) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The technology company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.09. Avid Technology had a negative net margin of 0.46% and a negative return on equity of 10.84%. The company had revenue of $93.46 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that Avid Technology will post 0.37 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Avid Technology in the third quarter valued at about $96,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in Avid Technology by 22.4% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 155,489 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $962,000 after acquiring an additional 28,489 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Avid Technology by 24.6% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 38,613 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 7,615 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Avid Technology by 5.0% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 44,158 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 2,105 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC increased its stake in Avid Technology by 5,623.9% in the third quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 62,390 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $386,000 after acquiring an additional 61,300 shares during the period. 49.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Avid Technology Company Profile

Avid Technology, Inc develops, markets, sells, and supports software, hardware, and integrated solutions for video and audio content creation, management, and distribution worldwide. The company's video products and solutions include the Media Composer, which is used to edit video content, such as television programming, commercials, and films; Avid NEXIS shared storage systems; and Maestro product line solutions for the integration of virtual sets, augmented reality, and video wall control into existing workflows.

