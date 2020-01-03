Zacks Investment Research Lowers Safehold (NYSE:SAFE) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Safehold (NYSE:SAFE) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Safety, Income and Growth, Inc. acquires, owns, manages, finances and capitalizes ground net leases. Safety, Income and Growth, Inc. is based in New York, United States. “

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Barclays restated a sell rating and set a $29.00 price target on shares of Safehold in a research note on Sunday, October 13th. ValuEngine downgraded Safehold from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd.

Safehold stock opened at $39.42 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.33. The company has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.59 and a beta of 0.44. Safehold has a 52-week low of $16.53 and a 52-week high of $43.01.

Safehold (NYSE:SAFE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $22.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.74 million. Safehold had a return on equity of 4.70% and a net margin of 32.27%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Safehold will post 1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.156 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 2nd. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. Safehold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 96.88%.

In related news, major shareholder Istar Inc. acquired 22,361 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $34.20 per share, for a total transaction of $764,746.20. Also, CEO Jay Sugarman acquired 2,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $39.00 per share, with a total value of $105,300.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 34,464 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,344,096. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 118,261 shares of company stock valued at $4,085,646. Corporate insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of Safehold during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new position in shares of Safehold during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Safehold by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 17,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $528,000 after acquiring an additional 1,412 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Safehold by 49.4% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 7,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 2,462 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Safehold by 29.1% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 15,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,000 after acquiring an additional 3,420 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 20.97% of the company’s stock.

Safehold Company Profile

Safehold Inc (NYSE: SAFE) is revolutionizing real estate ownership by providing a new and better way for owners to unlock the value of the land beneath their buildings. Through its modern ground lease capital solution, Safehold helps owners of high quality multifamily, office, industrial, hospitality and mixed-use properties in major markets throughout the United States generate higher returns with less risk.

