Zacks Investment Research Lowers Aravive (NASDAQ:ARAV) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Aravive (NASDAQ:ARAV) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Aravive Inc. is a biotechnology company. It develops therapeutic proteins for the treatment of metabolic diseases and endocrine disorders. Aravive Inc. is based in TX, United States. “

Get Aravive alerts:

ARAV has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Aravive from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Aravive from $12.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $31.00 price objective on shares of Aravive in a research note on Friday, December 20th. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on shares of Aravive from $31.00 to $25.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Aravive from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Aravive has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $26.00.

Shares of ARAV stock opened at $13.39 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $11.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.51. Aravive has a twelve month low of $3.22 and a twelve month high of $15.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 7.59 and a quick ratio of 7.59.

Aravive (NASDAQ:ARAV) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.04). Equities analysts predict that Aravive will post -1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Srinivas Akkaraju bought 133,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.30 per share, for a total transaction of $1,506,662.90. Also, CEO Jay Shepard sold 4,004 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.82, for a total value of $27,307.28. Corporate insiders own 39.80% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ARAV. Artal Group S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Aravive by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter. Artal Group S.A. now owns 307,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,845,000 after purchasing an additional 51,197 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Aravive by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 148,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $890,000 after purchasing an additional 18,017 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Aravive by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 173,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,044,000 after purchasing an additional 9,544 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Aravive by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 159,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $955,000 after purchasing an additional 7,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.82% of the company’s stock.

About Aravive

Aravive, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing therapies for solid tumors and hematologic malignancies. Its lead candidate is AVB-S6-500, a soluble Fc-fusion protein, which is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trials for the treatment of platinum- resistant recurrent ovarian cancer, as well as for the treatment of clear cell renal cell carcinoma, acute myeloid leukemia, triple negative breast cancer, and pancreatic cancer.

Further Reading: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE) Basics



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Aravive (ARAV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Aravive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aravive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.