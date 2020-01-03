Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) to Strong Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report published on Monday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $31.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Weyerhaeuser’s shares have underperformed its industry in the past year. Bottom-line estimates for 2020 have been trending downward over the past two months, depicting analysts’ concern surrounding the company’s earnings growth potential. It is struggling with unfavorable average sales realizations for lumber and OSB, lower volumes and operating rates for lumber as well as engineered wood products, along with higher unit manufacturing costs. For the fourth quarter, it expects sequentially lower earnings at the Wood Products segment. Nonetheless, the company's focus on operational excellence and improving housing market fundamentals is likely to drive performance. Meanwhile, improving housing market fundamentals are expected to drive growth.”

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Argus lifted their target price on Weyerhaeuser to $32.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, November 18th. BMO Capital Markets set a $32.00 target price on Weyerhaeuser and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Scotiabank set a $28.50 target price on Weyerhaeuser and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Weyerhaeuser from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $29.94.

Shares of WY opened at $29.39 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $29.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.91 and a beta of 1.65. Weyerhaeuser has a 1-year low of $21.47 and a 1-year high of $30.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a positive return on equity of 3.78% and a negative net margin of 2.33%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.28 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Weyerhaeuser will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 6th were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 5th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.63%. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio is 115.25%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 85.7% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 925 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares during the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Weyerhaeuser in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Weyerhaeuser in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Clean Yield Group lifted its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 85.6% in the 3rd quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 1,485 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in Weyerhaeuser in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.21% of the company’s stock.

Weyerhaeuser

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control 12.2 million acres of timberlands in the U.S., and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

