Zacks: Brokerages Expect Holly Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSE:HEP) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $136.60 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that Holly Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSE:HEP) will post $136.60 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Holly Energy Partners’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $134.06 million and the highest is $141.25 million. Holly Energy Partners posted sales of $132.79 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 2.9%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Holly Energy Partners will report full year sales of $537.76 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $535.20 million to $542.39 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $532.96 million, with estimates ranging from $517.32 million to $560.26 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Holly Energy Partners.

Holly Energy Partners (NYSE:HEP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The pipeline company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.01. Holly Energy Partners had a net margin of 42.47% and a return on equity of 40.22%. The firm had revenue of $135.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $129.88 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.43 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on HEP. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Holly Energy Partners from $28.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. ValuEngine raised shares of Holly Energy Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Barclays set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Holly Energy Partners and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Holly Energy Partners from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Cfra raised shares of Holly Energy Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. Holly Energy Partners has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $24.77.

Shares of HEP stock traded up $0.39 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $22.54. The company had a trading volume of 287,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 495,922. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $22.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.24. Holly Energy Partners has a one year low of $20.81 and a one year high of $31.08. The firm has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a PE ratio of 13.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.13 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of HEP. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new position in Holly Energy Partners during the second quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Advisor Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Holly Energy Partners by 64.3% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 4,948 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 1,936 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Holly Energy Partners during the second quarter valued at approximately $368,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Holly Energy Partners by 121.3% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 84,726 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,331,000 after buying an additional 46,446 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Holly Energy Partners by 3.3% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 26,735 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $735,000 after buying an additional 842 shares during the last quarter. 31.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Holly Energy Partners, L.P. owns and operates petroleum product and crude pipelines, storage tanks, distribution terminals, loading rack facilities, and refinery processing units that support the refining and marketing operations of HollyFrontier Corporation in West Texas, New Mexico, Utah, Nevada, Oklahoma, Wyoming, Kansas, Arizona, Idaho, and Washington.

