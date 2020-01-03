Zacks: Brokerages Expect Eldorado Resorts Inc (NASDAQ:ERI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $603.30 Million

Analysts predict that Eldorado Resorts Inc (NASDAQ:ERI) will report $603.30 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Eldorado Resorts’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $644.20 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $560.82 million. Eldorado Resorts posted sales of $671.76 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 10.2%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Eldorado Resorts will report full-year sales of $2.54 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.50 billion to $2.58 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $2.55 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.32 billion to $2.70 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Eldorado Resorts.

Eldorado Resorts (NASDAQ:ERI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $663.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $674.72 million. Eldorado Resorts had a return on equity of 8.99% and a net margin of 3.61%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on ERI shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Eldorado Resorts from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Eldorado Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 9th. Roth Capital upped their target price on shares of Eldorado Resorts from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. ValuEngine cut shares of Eldorado Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Eldorado Resorts from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.79.

In other news, insider Stephanie Lepori sold 5,000 shares of Eldorado Resorts stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.32, for a total transaction of $256,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 17,599 shares in the company, valued at $903,180.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Roger P. Wagner sold 24,305 shares of Eldorado Resorts stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.64, for a total transaction of $1,303,720.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $989,389.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Eldorado Resorts by 24.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,153,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,721,000 after purchasing an additional 1,789,647 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Eldorado Resorts by 0.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,552,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,800,000 after purchasing an additional 41,669 shares in the last quarter. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Eldorado Resorts by 1,399.4% in the third quarter. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,129,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,521,000 after purchasing an additional 4,787,591 shares in the last quarter. HG Vora Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eldorado Resorts in the second quarter valued at $207,315,000. Finally, Park West Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Eldorado Resorts by 24.9% in the second quarter. Park West Asset Management LLC now owns 3,154,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,310,000 after purchasing an additional 629,116 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.64% of the company’s stock.

ERI traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $59.51. 1,077,586 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,105,576. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.63 billion, a PE ratio of 43.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.60. The company’s 50-day moving average is $55.12 and its 200 day moving average is $46.46. Eldorado Resorts has a 52 week low of $35.41 and a 52 week high of $60.33.

Eldorado Resorts, Inc operates as a gaming and hospitality company in the United States. It owns and operates Eldorado Resort Casino Reno, a hotel, casino, and entertainment facility; Silver Legacy Resort Casino, a themed hotel and casino; Circus Circus Reno, a hotel-casino and entertainment complex; Eldorado Resort Casino Shreveport, a hotel and tri-level riverboat dockside casino; Mountaineer Casino, Racetrack & Resort, a hotel, casino, entertainment, and live thoroughbred horse racing facility; Presque Isle Downs & Casino, a casino and live thoroughbred horse racing facility; and Eldorado Gaming Scioto Downs, a modern racino.

