Zacks: Brokerages Expect Amerisafe, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $90.39 Million

Equities analysts predict that Amerisafe, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF) will report sales of $90.39 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Amerisafe’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $90.90 million and the lowest is $89.80 million. Amerisafe reported sales of $97.08 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 6.9%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Amerisafe will report full year sales of $366.67 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $365.10 million to $368.90 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $355.95 million, with estimates ranging from $345.00 million to $363.10 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Amerisafe.

Amerisafe (NASDAQ:AMSF) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The insurance provider reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.32. Amerisafe had a net margin of 20.77% and a return on equity of 17.50%. The company had revenue of $91.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.48 million.

AMSF has been the topic of several analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Amerisafe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Amerisafe from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Amerisafe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.00.

In related news, Director Randy Roach sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.05, for a total transaction of $35,025.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $612,026.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO G. Janelle Frost sold 1,625 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.02, for a total transaction of $113,782.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 58,873 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,122,287.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMSF. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in Amerisafe in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Amerisafe in the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC boosted its position in Amerisafe by 22.9% in the second quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 1,094 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in Amerisafe by 9.3% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,229 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Convergence Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Amerisafe in the third quarter valued at approximately $193,000.

Shares of NASDAQ AMSF traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $66.24. 47,800 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 75,024. The company has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of 17.16 and a beta of 0.48. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $66.03. Amerisafe has a 1-year low of $53.43 and a 1-year high of $71.99.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 12th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. Amerisafe’s dividend payout ratio is 25.91%.

Amerisafe Company Profile

AMERISAFE, Inc, an insurance holding company, underwrites workers' compensation insurance in the United States. Its workers' compensation insurance policies provide benefits to injured employees for temporary or permanent disability, death, and medical and hospital expenses. The company provides workers' compensation insurance for small to mid-sized employers engaged in hazardous industries, principally construction, trucking, logging and lumber, manufacturing, agriculture, maritime, and oil and gas.

