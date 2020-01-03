Zacks: Brokerages Expect AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $8.76 Billion

Equities research analysts expect that AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) will announce $8.76 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for AbbVie’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $8.72 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $8.80 billion. AbbVie reported sales of $8.31 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 5.4%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Friday, January 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AbbVie will report full-year sales of $33.32 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $33.29 billion to $33.36 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $36.10 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover AbbVie.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The company reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.04. AbbVie had a negative return on equity of 155.96% and a net margin of 9.90%. The firm had revenue of $8.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.14 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages recently commented on ABBV. Cowen boosted their price target on AbbVie from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 26th. ValuEngine upgraded AbbVie from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. UBS Group boosted their price target on AbbVie from $79.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Citigroup boosted their price target on AbbVie from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies boosted their price target on AbbVie from $81.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.60.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. TD Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in AbbVie in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Kempen Capital Management N.V. acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie in the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Edge Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 106.1% in the 3rd quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC lifted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 2,400.0% in the 3rd quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC now owns 625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie in the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000. Institutional investors own 70.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ABBV traded up $1.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $89.55. 5,158,382 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,542,035. AbbVie has a 12-month low of $62.66 and a 12-month high of $92.30. The company has a market cap of $130.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $88.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.03.

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be issued a $1.18 dividend. This is a boost from AbbVie’s previous — dividend of $1.07. This represents a yield of 5.93%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 14th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.11%.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, Italy, Spain, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenström's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

