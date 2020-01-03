Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Iteris Inc (NASDAQ:ITI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $27.53 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Iteris Inc (NASDAQ:ITI) will post $27.53 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Iteris’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $27.61 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $27.45 million. Iteris reported sales of $23.14 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 19%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Iteris will report full-year sales of $113.02 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $112.93 million to $113.11 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $130.34 million, with estimates ranging from $128.49 million to $132.19 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Iteris.

Get Iteris alerts:

Iteris (NASDAQ:ITI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The technology company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $27.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.95 million. Iteris had a negative net margin of 8.34% and a negative return on equity of 13.62%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on ITI shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of Iteris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 28th. BidaskClub raised shares of Iteris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Iteris from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 9th. Finally, Northland Securities set a $9.00 price target on shares of Iteris and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Iteris has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.17.

Shares of NASDAQ:ITI traded down $0.09 during trading on Thursday, reaching $4.90. The company had a trading volume of 206,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 145,060. The company has a fifty day moving average of $5.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $199.65 million, a P/E ratio of -44.55 and a beta of 0.23. Iteris has a 12 month low of $3.33 and a 12 month high of $6.69. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Granite Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Iteris in the second quarter worth $379,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Iteris by 22.0% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 65,956 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $341,000 after acquiring an additional 11,905 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Iteris by 3.4% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 147,300 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $762,000 after acquiring an additional 4,900 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Iteris by 43.0% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 205,456 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,063,000 after acquiring an additional 61,766 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Iteris by 22.4% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 759,400 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,926,000 after buying an additional 139,200 shares during the last quarter. 47.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Iteris

Iteris, Inc provides intelligent transportation systems technology solutions worldwide. The company's Roadway Sensors segment provides vehicle detection sensors and systems for traffic intersection management, communication systems, and roadway traffic data collection applications. Its products include Vantage detection system to detect vehicle presence at intersections, as well as vehicle count, speed, and other traffic data; Vantage Vector video/radar hybrid product, an vehicle detection sensor; and VantageLive!, a cloud-based platform; and Vantage systems equipped with smartcycle capability to differentiate between bicycles and other vehicles with a single video detection camera.

Featured Article: Commodities

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Iteris (ITI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Iteris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iteris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.