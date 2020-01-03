Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Himax Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIMX) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $163.90 Million

Analysts expect Himax Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIMX) to report sales of $163.90 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Himax Technologies’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $164.00 million and the lowest is $163.80 million. Himax Technologies reported sales of $191.01 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 14.2%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Himax Technologies will report full year sales of $660.80 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $660.70 million to $660.90 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $617.90 million, with estimates ranging from $610.00 million to $625.80 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Himax Technologies.

Himax Technologies (NASDAQ:HIMX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $164.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $159.68 million. Himax Technologies had a negative net margin of 0.90% and a negative return on equity of 1.15%. Himax Technologies’s revenue was down 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.03 EPS.

HIMX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Northland Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $2.25 price target on shares of Himax Technologies in a research note on Friday, November 8th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Himax Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Himax Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. TheStreet lowered shares of Himax Technologies from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Lake Street Capital cut their price target on shares of Himax Technologies from $3.00 to $2.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.81.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Aperio Group LLC grew its position in shares of Himax Technologies by 178.1% during the second quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 41,321 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 26,462 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Himax Technologies by 111.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,233,797 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,294,000 after buying an additional 650,517 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Himax Technologies by 24.1% during the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 95,941 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $218,000 after buying an additional 18,625 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Himax Technologies by 30.6% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 435,142 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,497,000 after buying an additional 102,071 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Himax Technologies by 13.2% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 310,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $704,000 after buying an additional 36,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 6.76% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:HIMX traded up $0.14 on Thursday, reaching $2.80. 1,181,660 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 733,574. The firm has a market capitalization of $457.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.67 and a beta of 0.24. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.41 and a 200-day moving average of $2.57. Himax Technologies has a 52-week low of $1.70 and a 52-week high of $4.22.

Himax Technologies Company Profile

Himax Technologies, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides display imaging processing technologies worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Driver IC and Non-Driver Products. It offers display driver integrated circuits (ICs) and timing controllers used in televisions (TVs), laptops, monitors, mobile phones, tablets, digital cameras, car navigation, and other consumer electronics devices.

