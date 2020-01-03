Zacks: Analysts Expect Worthington Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WOR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $778.42 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Worthington Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WOR) to announce $778.42 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Worthington Industries’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $769.00 million to $784.00 million. Worthington Industries posted sales of $874.38 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 11%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Worthington Industries will report full year sales of $3.32 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.31 billion to $3.33 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $3.32 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.26 billion to $3.39 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Worthington Industries.

Worthington Industries (NYSE:WOR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, December 17th. The industrial products company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $827.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $786.60 million. Worthington Industries had a net margin of 3.20% and a return on equity of 15.84%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.58 EPS.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on WOR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Worthington Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, December 20th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Worthington Industries from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Worthington Industries in a report on Thursday, November 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Worthington Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st.

In related news, insider Jeffrey R. Klingler sold 961 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.46, for a total transaction of $36,960.06. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,307 shares in the company, valued at $204,107.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Eric M. Smolenski sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.14, for a total transaction of $353,120.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 49,106 shares in the company, valued at $2,167,538.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 34.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its holdings in Worthington Industries by 11.6% during the third quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 2,961 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP boosted its position in Worthington Industries by 0.5% during the third quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP now owns 155,573 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,608,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Worthington Industries during the second quarter worth $36,000. Aperio Group LLC boosted its position in Worthington Industries by 10.8% during the second quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 10,473 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $422,000 after purchasing an additional 1,024 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Worthington Industries by 74.4% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,588 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE WOR traded down $0.47 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $41.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 228,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 265,289. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Worthington Industries has a fifty-two week low of $33.18 and a fifty-two week high of $44.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.06 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.94.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. Worthington Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.66%.

About Worthington Industries

Worthington Industries, Inc, a metals manufacturing company, focuses on value-added steel processing and manufactured metal products in the United States, Austria, Canada, Mexico, Poland, Portugal, and Turkey. The company operates through three segments: Steel Processing, Pressure Cylinders, and Engineered Cabs.

