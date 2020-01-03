Zacks: Analysts Expect Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) Will Post Earnings of $1.48 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) will post earnings of $1.48 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Walt Disney’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.54 and the lowest is $1.36. Walt Disney reported earnings of $1.84 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 19.6%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Walt Disney will report full year earnings of $5.35 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.21 to $5.56. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $6.40 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.04 to $7.13. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Walt Disney.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The entertainment giant reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $19.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.02 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 15.89% and a return on equity of 11.38%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 33.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.48 EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on DIS shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Walt Disney from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Argus boosted their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $143.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $173.00 to $167.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 8th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Friday, September 27th. Finally, Imperial Capital reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $143.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $154.31.

Shares of NYSE:DIS traded down $0.99 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $147.21. The company had a trading volume of 506,366 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,193,416. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $147.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $139.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market cap of $264.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.49, a P/E/G ratio of 5.68 and a beta of 1.00. Walt Disney has a 52-week low of $105.94 and a 52-week high of $153.41.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 16th. Investors of record on Monday, December 16th will be paid a $0.88 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th. Walt Disney’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.50%.

In other news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.45, for a total transaction of $294,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,479 shares in the company, valued at $5,083,928.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Alan N. Braverman sold 1,113 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.32, for a total value of $162,854.16. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 102,789 shares in the company, valued at $15,040,086.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 18,837 shares of company stock worth $2,759,138. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eagle Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Walt Disney by 1.2% in the second quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 26,659 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $3,723,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Walt Disney by 1.6% in the second quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 65,636 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $9,165,000 after purchasing an additional 1,033 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV increased its position in shares of Walt Disney by 9.9% in the second quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 805,255 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $112,446,000 after purchasing an additional 72,365 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Walt Disney by 2,490.8% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 7,164,008 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,000,382,000 after purchasing an additional 6,887,494 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the second quarter worth approximately $687,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.07% of the company’s stock.

About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

Featured Story: Price-Sales Ratio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Walt Disney (DIS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.