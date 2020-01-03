Zacks: Analysts Expect Oaktree Specialty Lending Corp (NASDAQ:OCSL) Will Announce Earnings of $0.12 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Oaktree Specialty Lending Corp (NASDAQ:OCSL) to post earnings of $0.12 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Oaktree Specialty Lending’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.11 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.12. Oaktree Specialty Lending also posted earnings of $0.12 per share in the same quarter last year. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, February 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Oaktree Specialty Lending will report full year earnings of $0.48 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.45 to $0.51. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $0.50 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.45 to $0.54. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Oaktree Specialty Lending.

Oaktree Specialty Lending (NASDAQ:OCSL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 20th. The credit services provider reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12. Oaktree Specialty Lending had a net margin of 85.42% and a return on equity of 7.43%. The business had revenue of $34.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.08 million.

A number of research analysts recently commented on OCSL shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.50 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 23rd. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.50.

OCSL traded down $0.01 on Friday, reaching $5.47. The company had a trading volume of 474,377 shares, compared to its average volume of 554,989. Oaktree Specialty Lending has a fifty-two week low of $4.34 and a fifty-two week high of $5.75. The stock has a market cap of $769.64 million, a P/E ratio of 11.40, a P/E/G ratio of 5.69 and a beta of 0.51. The company’s fifty day moving average is $5.33 and its 200 day moving average is $5.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a current ratio of 0.09.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th were given a dividend of $0.095 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 12th. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.95%. Oaktree Specialty Lending’s payout ratio is presently 79.17%.

In other Oaktree Specialty Lending news, COO Mathew Pendo bought 5,990 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.25 per share, for a total transaction of $31,447.50. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 25,040 shares in the company, valued at approximately $131,460. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Leonard M. Tannenbaum sold 198,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.22, for a total transaction of $1,036,170.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,166,858 shares in the company, valued at approximately $79,170,998.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 12,990 shares of company stock worth $68,348 and have sold 743,007 shares worth $3,933,981. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in OCSL. Confluence Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 320,412 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,660,000 after acquiring an additional 1,974 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its position in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 132,800 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $688,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 31,163 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $170,000 after acquiring an additional 2,638 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its position in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 374,493 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,940,000 after acquiring an additional 3,723 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SMH Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. SMH Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 242,605 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,257,000 after acquiring an additional 3,901 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.14% of the company’s stock.

Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation is a business development company specializing in investments in middle market, bridge financing, first and second lien debt financing, mezzanine debt, senior and junior secured debt, expansions, sponsor-led acquisitions, and management buyouts in small and mid-sized companies.

