Zacks: Analysts Expect NXP Semiconductors NV (NASDAQ:NXPI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $2.28 Billion

Brokerages forecast that NXP Semiconductors NV (NASDAQ:NXPI) will post $2.28 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Nine analysts have provided estimates for NXP Semiconductors’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.27 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $2.29 billion. NXP Semiconductors reported sales of $2.40 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 5%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th.

On average, analysts expect that NXP Semiconductors will report full-year sales of $8.85 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $8.85 billion to $8.87 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $9.39 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.14 billion to $9.76 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow NXP Semiconductors.

Get NXP Semiconductors alerts:

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The semiconductor provider reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.57. The business had revenue of $2.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.24 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a net margin of 4.51% and a return on equity of 23.37%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Loop Capital set a $130.00 price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $121.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NXP Semiconductors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $143.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors to $115.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. NXP Semiconductors has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.87.

NASDAQ:NXPI traded down $1.28 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $127.26. The company had a trading volume of 54,951 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,038,137. NXP Semiconductors has a twelve month low of $71.73 and a twelve month high of $129.50. The firm has a market cap of $35.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.24. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $121.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $108.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 6th. Investors of record on Monday, December 16th will be given a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th. NXP Semiconductors’s payout ratio is currently 25.25%.

In related news, EVP Stephen Owen sold 8,294 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.00, for a total transaction of $1,011,868.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $229,726. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Keith M. Shull sold 21,085 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.35, for a total transaction of $2,516,494.75. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,092 shares in the company, valued at $1,801,230.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 35,416 shares of company stock worth $4,245,127 over the last three months.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 10.6% during the second quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 76,599 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $7,477,000 after purchasing an additional 7,340 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its position in NXP Semiconductors by 30.0% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 2,325 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 537 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its position in NXP Semiconductors by 17.0% in the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 6,425 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $701,000 after acquiring an additional 935 shares during the period. Providence Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in NXP Semiconductors by 2.0% in the second quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 21,072 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $2,057,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares during the period. Finally, Griffin Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in NXP Semiconductors in the second quarter worth about $269,000. 89.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About NXP Semiconductors

NXP Semiconductors N.V., a semiconductor company, provides high performance mixed signal solutions for radio frequency (RF), analog, power management, interface, security, and digital processing products worldwide. The company offers products for audio and visual head-end unit applications, such as single-chip radio solutions, multi-standard radios, audio amplifiers and power analog products, and i.MX applications processors; in-vehicle networking products; two-way secure entry products; various sensors and microcontrollers; power management solutions; battery cell controllers; and solutions for radar, vision, vehicle-to-vehicle, and vehicle-to-infrastructure systems.

See Also: Monthly Dividend Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on NXP Semiconductors (NXPI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for NXP Semiconductors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NXP Semiconductors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.