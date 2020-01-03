Zacks: Analysts Expect Community Healthcare Trust Inc (NYSE:CHCT) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $16.77 Million

Analysts expect that Community Healthcare Trust Inc (NYSE:CHCT) will report sales of $16.77 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Community Healthcare Trust’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $17.44 million and the lowest is $16.20 million. Community Healthcare Trust posted sales of $12.19 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 37.6%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Community Healthcare Trust will report full-year sales of $60.78 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $60.21 million to $61.45 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $75.35 million, with estimates ranging from $67.63 million to $81.78 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Community Healthcare Trust.

Community Healthcare Trust (NYSE:CHCT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.32). Community Healthcare Trust had a net margin of 7.61% and a return on equity of 1.53%. The firm had revenue of $16.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.54 million.

CHCT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Community Healthcare Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. ValuEngine cut Community Healthcare Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Sandler O’Neill raised Community Healthcare Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 18th. SunTrust Banks reissued a “positive” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Community Healthcare Trust in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Community Healthcare Trust in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Community Healthcare Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.51.

Shares of CHCT stock traded down $0.93 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $41.93. 151,000 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 147,439. Community Healthcare Trust has a 12-month low of $28.19 and a 12-month high of $49.17. The company has a market cap of $864.92 million, a P/E ratio of 26.37 and a beta of 0.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $45.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.43.

In other news, COO W. Page Barnes sold 5,263 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total transaction of $242,098.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 190,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,761,298. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CHCT. Aperio Group LLC boosted its holdings in Community Healthcare Trust by 37.4% during the 2nd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 21,340 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $841,000 after acquiring an additional 5,810 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Community Healthcare Trust in the 2nd quarter worth $210,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 24.3% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 31,085 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,212,000 after acquiring an additional 6,075 shares in the last quarter. BB&T Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 8,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $350,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 21.6% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,551 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 631 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.33% of the company’s stock.

Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated is a real estate investment trust that focuses on owning income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services in non-urban markets throughout the United States. The Company had investments of approximately $478.4 million in 105 real estate properties as of March 31, 2019, located in 29 states, totaling approximately 2.3 million square feet.

