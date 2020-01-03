Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Talos Energy Inc (NYSE:TALO) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $249.41 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Talos Energy Inc (NYSE:TALO) will report sales of $249.41 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Talos Energy’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $242.20 million to $256.61 million. Talos Energy reported sales of $258.66 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3.6%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Talos Energy will report full-year sales of $943.80 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $936.60 million to $950.99 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $1.09 billion, with estimates ranging from $987.20 million to $1.19 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Talos Energy.

Talos Energy (NYSE:TALO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $228.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $236.85 million. Talos Energy had a net margin of 38.27% and a return on equity of 17.26%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on TALO shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Talos Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Talos Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.40.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of TALO. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Talos Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Talos Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $98,000. LSV Asset Management acquired a new stake in Talos Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $127,000. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new stake in Talos Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $128,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Talos Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $233,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.62% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TALO traded up $0.60 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $30.61. 336,559 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 342,994. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.51 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a 50-day moving average of $26.27 and a 200 day moving average of $22.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Talos Energy has a 1-year low of $17.09 and a 1-year high of $30.93.

About Talos Energy

Talos Energy Inc, an independent exploration and production company, focuses on the exploration and production in the United States Gulf of Mexico and offshore Mexico. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

