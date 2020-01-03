Zacks: Analysts Anticipate NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $4.69 Billion

Equities research analysts expect NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) to announce $4.69 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for NextEra Energy’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $4.58 billion and the highest is $4.79 billion. NextEra Energy reported sales of $4.39 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 24th.

On average, analysts expect that NextEra Energy will report full-year sales of $19.27 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $18.83 billion to $19.56 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $20.15 billion, with estimates ranging from $19.75 billion to $20.64 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for NextEra Energy.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The utilities provider reported $2.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $5.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.14 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 10.59% and a net margin of 16.92%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.18 EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on NEE shares. ValuEngine cut NextEra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on NextEra Energy from $242.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. UBS Group increased their target price on NextEra Energy from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on NextEra Energy from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on NextEra Energy from $242.00 to $240.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. NextEra Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $233.92.

In related news, Director Rudy E. Schupp sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.37, for a total value of $382,992.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,565,894.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director James L. Robo sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.39, for a total value of $2,343,900.00. Corporate insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Private Trust Co. NA raised its position in NextEra Energy by 19.9% in the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 9,040 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,189,000 after buying an additional 1,502 shares during the last quarter. Park National Corp OH increased its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 60,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $14,748,000 after purchasing an additional 3,096 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $628,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV purchased a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $16,188,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 21.9% during the 3rd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 6,068 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,408,000 after purchasing an additional 1,092 shares during the last quarter. 77.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NextEra Energy stock traded up $1.58 on Tuesday, reaching $240.20. 90,824 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,661,476. The company has a market capitalization of $118.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.15. NextEra Energy has a 52 week low of $168.66 and a 52 week high of $245.01. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $236.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $223.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.58.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, November 29th were issued a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 27th. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.94%.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and natural gas-fired facilities. It also provides risk management services related to power and gas consumption.

