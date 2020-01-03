Yaskawa Electric (OTCMKTS:YASKF) Trading Down 2.4%

Yaskawa Electric Corp (OTCMKTS:YASKF)’s share price traded down 2.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $38.20 and last traded at $38.20, 1,600 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 353% from the average session volume of 353 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.15.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $38.67 and a 200-day moving average of $33.61.

About Yaskawa Electric (OTCMKTS:YASKF)

YASKAWA Electric Corporation engages in the motion control, robotics, system engineering, and other businesses worldwide. It manufactures and sells various AC drives, including general purpose AC drives, medium-voltage AC drives, system-use AC drives, and power regenerative units for use in cranes, fans, pumps, machine tools, conveyers, automated warehouses, and metal working machinery; and rotary servo motors, direct drive servo motors, linear servo motors, machine controllers, and machine vision systems that are used in chip mounters, robots, and metal working machinery.

