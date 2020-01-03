Yanzhou Coal Mining (OTCMKTS:YZCAY) Cut to “Strong Sell” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of Yanzhou Coal Mining (OTCMKTS:YZCAY) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Yanzhou Coal Mining from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, September 19th.

YZCAY opened at $9.14 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $8.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.30. Yanzhou Coal Mining has a twelve month low of $7.70 and a twelve month high of $11.58.

Yanzhou Coal Mining (OTCMKTS:YZCAY) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, October 27th. The energy company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $6.36 billion during the quarter. Equities analysts expect that Yanzhou Coal Mining will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current year.

About Yanzhou Coal Mining

Yanzhou Coal Mining Company Limited, an investment holding company, Limited explores, mines, washes, processes, and sells coal in China, Japan, South Korea, Australia, and internationally. The company operates through four divisions: Coal Mining; Coal Railway Transportation; Methanol, Electricity, and Heat Supply; and Equipment Manufacturing.

