Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.75 Billion

Equities analysts expect Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) to report sales of $1.75 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Wynn Resorts’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.68 billion to $1.85 billion. Wynn Resorts posted sales of $1.69 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 3.6%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Wynn Resorts will report full year sales of $6.71 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $6.64 billion to $6.81 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $7.23 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.09 billion to $7.31 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Wynn Resorts.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The casino operator reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by ($0.73). The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion. Wynn Resorts had a net margin of 10.12% and a return on equity of 25.33%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.68 earnings per share.

WYNN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Wynn Resorts from $129.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Citigroup set a $141.00 price objective on shares of Wynn Resorts and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Wynn Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, December 21st. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Wynn Resorts from $157.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on shares of Wynn Resorts from $144.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $137.41.

In related news, CEO Matt Maddox sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.47, for a total transaction of $3,061,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 407,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,858,394.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Craig Scott Billings sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.85, for a total transaction of $449,437.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 66,451 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,964,152.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 53,750 shares of company stock worth $6,515,688. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Wynn Resorts during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Wynn Resorts during the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. purchased a new stake in Wynn Resorts during the third quarter worth approximately $48,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its holdings in Wynn Resorts by 128.8% in the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 476 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Wynn Resorts by 27.1% during the second quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 479 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. 72.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:WYNN traded down $1.81 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $141.79. 92,112 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,020,680. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.75, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market cap of $14.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 2.08. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $127.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $120.75. Wynn Resorts has a 1 year low of $102.03 and a 1 year high of $151.50.

Wynn Resorts, Limited owns and operates destination casino resorts. As of February 20, 2019, the company's Wynn Palace segment had approximately 424,000 square feet of casino space, which offered 320 table games and 1,041 slot machines, private gaming salons, and sky casinos; a luxury hotel towers with 1,706 guest rooms, suites, and villas; 13 food and beverage outlets; 106,000 square feet of retail space; 37,000 square feet of meeting and convention space; recreation and leisure facilities comprising a gondola ride, health club, spa, salon, and pool; and public attractions, such as performance lake and floral art displays.

