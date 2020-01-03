Wisdom Tree Investments (NASDAQ:WETF) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Wisdom Tree Investments (NASDAQ:WETF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $5.50 target price on the asset manager’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Wisdom Tree Investments from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. ValuEngine raised shares of Wisdom Tree Investments from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. BidaskClub cut shares of Wisdom Tree Investments from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Finally, Northland Securities reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $6.50 target price on shares of Wisdom Tree Investments in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $6.50.

NASDAQ WETF opened at $4.70 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.37. The stock has a market cap of $729.50 million, a PE ratio of 14.69, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.49. Wisdom Tree Investments has a fifty-two week low of $4.55 and a fifty-two week high of $8.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.72.

Wisdom Tree Investments (NASDAQ:WETF) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 25th. The asset manager reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $67.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.88 million. Wisdom Tree Investments had a net margin of 1.46% and a return on equity of 10.05%. The company’s revenue was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.13 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Wisdom Tree Investments will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Wisdom Tree Investments news, President R Jarrett Lilien acquired 18,940 shares of Wisdom Tree Investments stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.28 per share, with a total value of $100,003.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Anthony Bossone acquired 100,000 shares of Wisdom Tree Investments stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.99 per share, for a total transaction of $499,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 14.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Wisdom Tree Investments by 13.6% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,780,072 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $14,525,000 after purchasing an additional 333,687 shares during the last quarter. Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wisdom Tree Investments in the third quarter worth $6,039,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in shares of Wisdom Tree Investments by 58.5% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 5,725 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,114 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Wisdom Tree Investments by 1.2% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 207,713 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,085,000 after purchasing an additional 2,481 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wisdom Tree Investments in the third quarter worth $95,000. 72.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wisdom Tree Investments Company Profile

WisdomTree Investments, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an exchange-traded funds (ETFs) sponsor and asset manager. It offers ETFs in equities, currency, fixed income, and alternatives asset classes. The company also licenses its indexes to third parties for proprietary products, as well as offers a platform to promote the use of WisdomTree ETFs in 401(k) plans.

