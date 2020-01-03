Wirecard (ETR:WDI) Given a €270.00 Price Target by Hauck & Aufhaeuser Analysts

Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €270.00 ($313.95) price target on Wirecard (ETR:WDI) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Barclays set a €200.00 ($232.56) price target on Wirecard and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley set a €205.00 ($238.37) price objective on Wirecard and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Bank of America set a €120.00 ($139.53) price objective on Wirecard and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Baader Bank set a €240.00 ($279.07) target price on Wirecard and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €230.00 ($267.44) target price on Wirecard and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €185.68 ($215.91).

Wirecard stock opened at €112.60 ($130.93) on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.91 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.10. Wirecard has a 12 month low of €86.00 ($100.00) and a 12 month high of €170.70 ($198.49). The stock’s 50 day moving average is €112.56 and its 200-day moving average is €134.24.

Wirecard AG, a technology company, provides outsourcing and white label solutions for electronic payment transactions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Payment Processing & Risk Management, Acquiring & Issuing, and Call Center & Communication Services. The Payment Processing & Risk Management segment provides products and service for the acceptance or transactions, and the processing of electronic payments and associated processes.

