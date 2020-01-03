Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fourteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $83.69.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Welltower from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Barclays lowered shares of Welltower from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $88.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Welltower in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $92.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Welltower from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Welltower from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in Welltower during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Kings Point Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Welltower in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Welltower in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Welltower in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Welltower in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WELL traded up $1.43 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $81.57. The company had a trading volume of 56,483 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,977,878. The firm has a market cap of $33.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.21, a PEG ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 0.14. The business has a fifty day moving average of $82.17 and a 200-day moving average of $85.94. Welltower has a 12 month low of $67.31 and a 12 month high of $93.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

