Washington Prime Group (NYSE:WPG) Trading Down 6.3%

Washington Prime Group Inc (NYSE:WPG) was down 6.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $3.39 and last traded at $3.41, approximately 5,026,901 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 16% from the average daily volume of 4,336,025 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.64.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on WPG shares. ValuEngine cut shares of Washington Prime Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. Zacks Investment Research reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Washington Prime Group in a report on Saturday, October 26th.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.83. The firm has a market cap of $666.16 million, a PE ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.12, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.47.

Washington Prime Group (NYSE:WPG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.29). The company had revenue of $161.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $167.65 million. Washington Prime Group had a return on equity of 4.61% and a net margin of 5.72%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.37 EPS. Analysts expect that Washington Prime Group Inc will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 2nd were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 29th. Washington Prime Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.23%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Washington Prime Group by 16.1% in the third quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,299 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Washington Prime Group by 1.0% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 291,191 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,206,000 after acquiring an additional 2,825 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Washington Prime Group by 8.2% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 49,113 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $203,000 after acquiring an additional 3,729 shares during the period. American Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Washington Prime Group by 27.8% in the third quarter. American Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in shares of Washington Prime Group by 2.2% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 233,935 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $968,000 after acquiring an additional 4,930 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.05% of the company’s stock.

Washington Prime Group Company Profile (NYSE:WPG)

Washington Prime Group Inc is a retail REIT and a recognized leader in the ownership, management, acquisition and development of retail properties. The Company combines a national real estate portfolio with an investment grade balance sheet, leveraging its expertise across the entire shopping center sector to increase cash flow through rigorous management of assets and provide new opportunities to retailers looking for growth throughout the U.S.

