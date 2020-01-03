Walnut Private Equity Partners LLC Has $563,000 Position in USA Compression Partners LP (NYSE:USAC)

Walnut Private Equity Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of USA Compression Partners LP (NYSE:USAC) by 54.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 31,035 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,000 shares during the quarter. USA Compression Partners comprises about 0.4% of Walnut Private Equity Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Walnut Private Equity Partners LLC’s holdings in USA Compression Partners were worth $563,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Abacus Planning Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of USA Compression Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $173,000. Creative Planning raised its stake in USA Compression Partners by 252.6% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 93,200 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,610,000 after acquiring an additional 66,770 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in USA Compression Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at $195,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its stake in USA Compression Partners by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 73,309 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,312,000 after acquiring an additional 1,854 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in USA Compression Partners by 64.6% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 16,780 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $290,000 after acquiring an additional 6,586 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 31.03% of the company’s stock.

USAC traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $17.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,894 shares, compared to its average volume of 201,808. USA Compression Partners LP has a 52 week low of $12.84 and a 52 week high of $19.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $16.76 and its 200-day moving average is $17.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.35. The firm has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of -41.53 and a beta of 1.29.

USA Compression Partners (NYSE:USAC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The oil and gas company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $175.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $172.88 million. USA Compression Partners had a return on equity of 3.07% and a net margin of 5.78%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.10) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that USA Compression Partners LP will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut USA Compression Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded USA Compression Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. ValuEngine upgraded USA Compression Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, UBS Group cut USA Compression Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. USA Compression Partners has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.80.

USA Compression Partners, LP provides compression services under term contracts with customers in the natural gas and crude oil industries in the United States. The company engineers, designs, operates, services, and repairs its compression units; and maintains related support inventory and equipment.

