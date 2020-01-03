W Green Pay Reaches Market Cap of $1.02 Million (WGP)

W Green Pay (CURRENCY:WGP) traded 3.2% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on January 2nd. One W Green Pay token can now be purchased for $0.0782 or 0.00001120 BTC on major exchanges including Huobi Korea and GDAC. W Green Pay has a total market capitalization of $1.02 million and $143,979.00 worth of W Green Pay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, W Green Pay has traded down 2.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002688 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014393 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.04 or 0.00187311 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $92.54 or 0.01329351 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0439 or 0.00000631 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0129 or 0.00000185 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00024819 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.42 or 0.00120949 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About W Green Pay

W Green Pay’s total supply is 600,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 13,106,527 tokens. W Green Pay’s official website is wpay.sg . The Reddit community for W Green Pay is /r/WGreenPay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . W Green Pay’s official message board is medium.com/wgreenpay . W Green Pay’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here

W Green Pay Token Trading

W Green Pay can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi Korea and GDAC. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as W Green Pay directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade W Green Pay should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy W Green Pay using one of the exchanges listed above.

