Voltabox (ETR:VBX) Shares Up 4.3%

Voltabox AG (ETR:VBX) shares shot up 4.3% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as €7.24 ($8.42) and last traded at €6.99 ($8.13), 100,305 shares changed hands during trading. The stock had previously closed at €6.70 ($7.79).

The stock’s 50-day moving average is €6.56 and its 200 day moving average is €8.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $110.62 million and a PE ratio of -12.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 4.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.12.

Voltabox Company Profile (ETR:VBX)

Voltabox AG develops, manufactures, and sells battery systems for e-mobility in industrial applications in Germany, European Union, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Voltapower, Voltaforce, and Voltamotion. The Voltapower segment offers battery systems for use in forklifts, mining vehicles, electric buses for public transport, and automated guided vehicles.

