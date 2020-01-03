Viveve Medical (NASDAQ:VIVE) Trading Down 12.7%

Shares of Viveve Medical Inc (NASDAQ:VIVE) were down 12.7% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $1.03 and last traded at $1.10, approximately 3,056,288 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 162% from the average daily volume of 1,168,024 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.26.

Several analysts recently commented on VIVE shares. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded shares of Viveve Medical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Viveve Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.05.

The company has a market cap of $1.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.01 and a beta of -0.06. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.27 and its 200 day moving average is $1.72.

Viveve Medical (NASDAQ:VIVE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($13.51) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($16.00) by $2.49. Viveve Medical had a negative net margin of 429.71% and a negative return on equity of 2,979.48%. The company had revenue of $1.05 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Viveve Medical Inc will post -15.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Viveve Medical stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Viveve Medical Inc (NASDAQ:VIVE) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 16,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC owned 1.10% of Viveve Medical as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 32.96% of the company’s stock.

Viveve Medical Company Profile

Viveve Medical, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for the non-invasive treatment of various post-partum conditions. The company offers Viveve System, a radio frequency generator, a reusable hand piece, and single-use treatment tip, as well as other consumable components.

