Vistagen Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTGN) Trading 8.7% Higher

Vistagen Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:VTGN) traded up 8.7% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $0.77 and last traded at $0.75, 504,800 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 66% from the average session volume of 1,495,910 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.69.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Vistagen Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 27th. William Blair lowered shares of Vistagen Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Vistagen Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, Maxim Group set a $4.00 target price on shares of Vistagen Therapeutics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.35.

The stock has a market capitalization of $32.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.83 and a beta of -0.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.78.

Vistagen Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTGN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.01. On average, research analysts anticipate that Vistagen Therapeutics Inc will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vistagen Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in Vistagen Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Vistagen Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $65,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its stake in Vistagen Therapeutics by 27.3% in the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 105,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 22,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vistagen Therapeutics by 326.3% in the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 132,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 101,308 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 8.75% of the company’s stock.

VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing medicines for depression and other central nervous system (CNS) disorders. The company's lead product candidate is AV-101, which is in Phase II development stage, an adjunctive treatment used for major depressive disorder.

