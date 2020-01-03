Velas (VLX) Trading Down 13.2% Over Last Week

Velas (CURRENCY:VLX) traded up 1.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on January 3rd. Velas has a total market cap of $26.31 million and $1.16 million worth of Velas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Velas has traded 13.2% lower against the US dollar. One Velas coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0201 or 0.00000274 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 17.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000100 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0539 or 0.00000631 BTC.

Mass Vehicle Ledger (MVL) traded 15.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000009 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0296 or 0.00000403 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded 28% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Qredit (XQR) traded down 21.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000007 BTC.

About Velas

Velas (CRYPTO:VLX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 20th, 2017. Velas’ total supply is 2,040,941,147 coins and its circulating supply is 1,309,858,556 coins. The official message board for Velas is www.velas.com/news.html. Velas’ official Twitter account is @Velox_Coin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Velas’ official website is www.velas.com.

Buying and Selling Velas

Velas can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Velas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Velas should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Velas using one of the exchanges listed above.

