VanEck Vectors Africa Index ETF (NYSEARCA:AFK) Shares Up 1.2%

Shares of VanEck Vectors Africa Index ETF (NYSEARCA:AFK) rose 1.2% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $20.69 and last traded at $20.52, approximately 20,900 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 198% from the average daily volume of 7,004 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.28.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $20.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.61.

Featured Story: What is the price-sales ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Vectors Africa Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Vectors Africa Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.