ValuEngine Upgrades Kraton (NYSE:KRA) to “Sell”

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Kraton (NYSE:KRA) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Kraton from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, December 25th. Macquarie set a $33.00 price target on Kraton and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. SunTrust Banks upgraded Kraton from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on Kraton from $25.00 to $17.00 and set a sell rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $29.25.

Get Kraton alerts:

KRA stock opened at $25.25 on Monday. Kraton has a fifty-two week low of $20.09 and a fifty-two week high of $40.76. The business’s 50-day moving average is $23.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 2.26. The company has a market cap of $784.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.99 and a beta of 2.30.

Kraton (NYSE:KRA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.12). Kraton had a net margin of 4.89% and a return on equity of 14.96%. The firm had revenue of $444.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $473.49 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.02 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Kraton will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Kraton news, CAO Chris H. Russell sold 4,241 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.46, for a total value of $103,734.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,413 shares in the company, valued at $181,321.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Melinda Scissors Conley sold 4,493 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.71, for a total value of $115,515.03. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 33,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $857,505.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 48,230 shares of company stock valued at $1,184,927. Company insiders own 3.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC increased its position in Kraton by 6.2% in the second quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC now owns 7,168 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $223,000 after buying an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC increased its position in Kraton by 6.2% in the second quarter. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC now owns 8,704 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in Kraton by 1.2% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 48,779 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,575,000 after buying an additional 582 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its position in Kraton by 1.9% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 59,400 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,846,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of Kraton by 10.1% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 20,403 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $634,000 after purchasing an additional 1,874 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.23% of the company’s stock.

Kraton Company Profile

Kraton Corporation manufactures and sells styrenic block copolymers and other engineered polymers in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Polymer and Chemical. The Polymer segment offers performance products, including styrene-butadiene-styrene and styrene-isoprene-styrene; and specialty polymers, such as hydrogenated styrenic block copolymers, as well as isoprene rubber and isoprene rubber latex for use in medical and personal care products, adhesives, tackifiers, paints, and coatings.

Further Reading: Why do earnings reports matter?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Kraton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kraton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.