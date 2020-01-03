ValuEngine Lowers Camping World (NYSE:CWH) to Hold

ValuEngine cut shares of Camping World (NYSE:CWH) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other research firms have also commented on CWH. Zacks Investment Research lowered Camping World from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Bank of America decreased their price target on Camping World from $10.00 to $7.00 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Camping World from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $12.95.

Shares of CWH opened at $14.40 on Monday. Camping World has a 1 year low of $7.12 and a 1 year high of $16.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.52. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.69. The stock has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of 12.86, a PEG ratio of 13.03 and a beta of 3.30.

Camping World (NYSE:CWH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.04). Camping World had a negative return on equity of 14,187.62% and a negative net margin of 1.27%. The company had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.49 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Camping World will post -0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Investors of record on Monday, December 16th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 13th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%. Camping World’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.57%.

In other Camping World news, major shareholder Abrams Capital Management, L.P purchased 47,682 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.92 per share, for a total transaction of $377,641.44. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 49.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CWH. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Camping World by 2,437.2% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,383,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,313,000 after buying an additional 1,329,031 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Camping World in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,206,000. River Road Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Camping World by 26.0% in the 3rd quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 541,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,818,000 after buying an additional 111,600 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its position in Camping World by 39.1% in the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 360,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,210,000 after buying an additional 101,369 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Camping World in the 3rd quarter valued at $722,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.07% of the company’s stock.

About Camping World

Camping World Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an outdoor and camping retailer. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Services and Plans, Dealership, and Retail. It provides a portfolio of services, protection plans, products, and resources for recreational vehicle (RV) owners and camping enthusiasts.

