ValuEngine Downgrades Ocugen (NASDAQ:OCGN) to Hold

ValuEngine cut shares of Ocugen (NASDAQ:OCGN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Chardan Capital initiated coverage on shares of Ocugen in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a buy rating and a $2.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright started coverage on Ocugen in a research report on Friday, December 20th. They issued a buy rating and a $1.25 price objective on the stock.

Shares of OCGN opened at $0.51 on Monday. Ocugen has a fifty-two week low of $0.23 and a fifty-two week high of $21.60. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.32 million, a PE ratio of -0.01 and a beta of 2.71.

Ocugen (NASDAQ:OCGN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Ocugen will post -3.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Shankar Musunuri bought 406,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $0.34 per share, with a total value of $138,040.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 263,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $89,420. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Junge Zhang bought 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $0.41 per share, with a total value of $41,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 135,078 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,381.98. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 1,200,000 shares of company stock worth $429,070 over the last ninety days. 44.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Ocugen Company Profile

Ocugen, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing a pipeline of innovative therapies that address rare and underserved eye diseases. The company offers an ophthalmology portfolio that includes novel gene therapies, biologics, and small molecules, as well as targets a range of retinal and ocular surface diseases.

