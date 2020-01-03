ValiRx (LON:VAL) Shares Down 8.3%

Shares of ValiRx Plc (LON:VAL) were down 8.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.11 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.11 ($0.00), approximately 12,120,928 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 217% from the average daily volume of 3,820,000 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.12 ($0.00).

The company has a market capitalization of $1.47 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 0.12 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 0.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.37.

About ValiRx (LON:VAL)

ValiRx plc, a biotechnology oncology focused company, engages in developing novel treatments for cancer and associated biomarkers in the United Kingdom. Its proprietary GeneICE technology enables the selective silencing of specific genes by targeted histone deacetylation leading to chromatin condensation.

