UNUS SED LEO (LEO) 24 Hour Volume Hits $6.67 Million

UNUS SED LEO (CURRENCY:LEO) traded up 3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on January 3rd. One UNUS SED LEO coin can now be bought for approximately $0.85 or 0.00011552 BTC on major exchanges. UNUS SED LEO has a total market capitalization of $849.40 million and approximately $6.67 million worth of UNUS SED LEO was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, UNUS SED LEO has traded up 2.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get UNUS SED LEO alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.02 or 0.00571158 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0661 or 0.00000898 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000048 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00010841 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0208 or 0.00000282 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0169 or 0.00000231 BTC.

FlorinCoin (FLO) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0524 or 0.00000839 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0347 or 0.00000473 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO Profile

LEO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 17th, 2014. UNUS SED LEO’s total supply is 999,498,893 coins. The official website for UNUS SED LEO is www.bitfinex.com . UNUS SED LEO’s official Twitter account is @LEOcoinORG

UNUS SED LEO Coin Trading

UNUS SED LEO can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bitfinex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as UNUS SED LEO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire UNUS SED LEO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase UNUS SED LEO using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for UNUS SED LEO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for UNUS SED LEO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.